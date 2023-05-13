HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $27,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

