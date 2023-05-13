Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

