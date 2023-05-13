Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of HYPMY opened at $7.79 on Friday. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

