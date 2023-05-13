i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.13. 35,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 148,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $707.82 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.