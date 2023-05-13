Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 833,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,967 shares.The stock last traded at $30.88 and had previously closed at $32.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.09%.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.