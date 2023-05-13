ICU Medical’s (ICUI) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ICUI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile



ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

