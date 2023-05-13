Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS UAUG opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

