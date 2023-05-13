Insider Buying: Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Buys A$361,944.00 in Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 180,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$361,944.00 ($246,220.41).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 69,028 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,056.00 ($93,915.65).

On Thursday, March 30th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 1,823 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,828.30 ($2,604.29).

On Monday, March 27th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 7,652 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,069.20 ($10,931.43).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky 867,601 shares of Advance ZincTek stock.

Advance ZincTek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

About Advance ZincTek

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

