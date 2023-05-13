Insider Buying: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CFO Buys $29,070.00 in Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

