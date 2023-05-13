Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $22,120.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,357.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Community West Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.