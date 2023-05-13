Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $22,120.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,357.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Community West Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.
Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
