Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Buys £3,596.70 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Michael Wright purchased 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £3,596.70 ($4,538.42).

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 635 ($8.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,772.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.62. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 530 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 770 ($9.72). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 830 ($10.47) to GBX 847 ($10.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

