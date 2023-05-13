Insider Buying: oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Purchases A$19,968.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Joanne (Joe) Pollard acquired 16,000 shares of oOh!media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,968.00 ($13,583.67).

oOh!media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get oOh!media alerts:

oOh!media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. oOh!media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, and office buildings; classic and digital street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for oOh!media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.