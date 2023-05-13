Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £15,180 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Ian Melling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($19,154.57).

Victrex Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,747.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,627.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,699.24. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,479 ($18.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.65).

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 6,896.55%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($29.15) to GBX 2,280 ($28.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

