Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £15,180 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Ian Melling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($19,154.57).
LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,747.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,627.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,699.24. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,479 ($18.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.65).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 6,896.55%.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
