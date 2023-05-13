Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £41,550 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.49), for a total transaction of £41,550 ($52,429.02).

Charles Peal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.35), for a total transaction of £10,250 ($12,933.75).

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

LON:LOK opened at GBX 840 ($10.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £252.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,818.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 819.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 899.59. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 674 ($8.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.38).

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

About Lok’nStore Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 5.75 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,181.82%.

(Get Rating)

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.