Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $437,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $893,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $647,550.00.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.