Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $437,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $893,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $647,550.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

