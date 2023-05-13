Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 3,900 ($49.21) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 3,700 ($46.69).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,486.17 ($56.61).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,118 ($51.96) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,081.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,300.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,028 ($63.44).

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intertek Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.90) dividend. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,921.79%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($51.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,369 ($23,178.55). Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.