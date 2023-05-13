Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.59% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $122.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $136.24. The company has a market cap of $184.48 million, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.