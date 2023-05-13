Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

