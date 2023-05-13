Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $260.46 and a 12 month high of $328.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

