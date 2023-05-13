Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after buying an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

