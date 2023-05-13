IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), reports. IonQ had a negative net margin of 435.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million.
IonQ Stock Down 9.5 %
NYSE:IONQ opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.90. IonQ has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.
IONQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
