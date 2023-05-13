iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $26,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 166,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.54 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

