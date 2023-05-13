iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

