iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 663,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 224,505 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 124,030 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

