iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,879 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.35% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 636,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 516,647 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 425,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 165,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

