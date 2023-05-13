iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 453,421 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 493,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 347,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,414,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

ICLN stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

