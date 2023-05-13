iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $309,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTD opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.