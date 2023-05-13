iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,968 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,431,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,580,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,738,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $74.42 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

