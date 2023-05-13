iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $28,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

