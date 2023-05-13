iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Stake Lessened by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 286,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

