iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter.

BATS KWT opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

