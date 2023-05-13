iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,167,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

