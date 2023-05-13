iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,968 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $278.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.27. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

