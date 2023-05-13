iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.45% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $250.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $287.50.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

