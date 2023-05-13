Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

