Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

