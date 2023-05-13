James Hardie Industries (JHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect James Hardie Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading

