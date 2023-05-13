John M. Suzuki Purchases 2,350 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) CEO John M. Suzuki acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,701.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BK Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $13.13 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BK Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BK Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

