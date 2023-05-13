John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

