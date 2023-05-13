Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE JCI opened at $62.03 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

