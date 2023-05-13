JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,892.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 198,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 194,344 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 763,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

