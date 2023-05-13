Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 5,886 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

