Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 597,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.91.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

