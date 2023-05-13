Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTWIY opened at C$82.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.90. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of C$63.78 and a 12-month high of C$93.83.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

