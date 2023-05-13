Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KTWIY opened at C$82.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.90. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of C$63.78 and a 12-month high of C$93.83.
About Kurita Water Industries
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.