L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

LHX opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.30. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

