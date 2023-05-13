Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $527.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.93.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

