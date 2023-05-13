LanzaTech Global (LNZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LanzaTech Global Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LNZA opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.80.
Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
