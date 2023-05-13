Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Lightning eMotors has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Lightning eMotors had a net margin of 62.14% and a negative return on equity of 197.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. On average, analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

ZEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lightning eMotors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,324,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 217,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 884.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 310,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

