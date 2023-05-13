Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YVR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.98. Liquid Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

