Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.53% of Logitech International worth $53,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,850 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $68.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

